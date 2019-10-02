Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 54.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,200,000 after purchasing an additional 246,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 237.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 150,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 25,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,282. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

