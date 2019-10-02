Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Metlife in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.28. 266,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

