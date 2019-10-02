Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,920,000 after purchasing an additional 65,413 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,340 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $3,152,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $825,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,368.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 794,810 shares of company stock worth $86,961,210. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 285,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.53%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

