Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 677 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.04. 1,346,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.69. The company has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.34 and a 12-month high of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,104 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,539. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

