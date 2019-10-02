Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Msci by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Msci by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Msci by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Msci by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $216.47. 24,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,333. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $385.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. Msci’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

