Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,675 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Sanofi by 141.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 292.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $40,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 93,750 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. 1,120,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.11.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

