Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.19. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 334.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 361,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.