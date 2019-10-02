Version (V) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.00

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Version coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Version has a market cap of $98,629.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Version has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000279 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 591,760,430 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org . Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

