Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Set at $30.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) has been given a $30.00 price objective by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 97.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

NYSE:VET traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $15.16. 1,726,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $320.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.16 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.