Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 512,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,136 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,131,264. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.17%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

