Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 512,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 272,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.92. 4,467,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,131,264. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

