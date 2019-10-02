Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $695,000 Investment in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.25. Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

