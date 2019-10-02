Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $665,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

UBER stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. 10,808,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

