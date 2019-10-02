Verition Fund Management LLC Has $730,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $76.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.97.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,751,164. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.23. 2,569,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Target Co. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $110.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

