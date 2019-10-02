Verition Fund Management LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 331,692 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,972,234 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 168,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,787,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,422 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $4,953,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 388.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 903,812 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XOG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 83,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,299. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

