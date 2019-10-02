Verition Fund Management LLC Has $609,000 Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 207.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after buying an additional 2,265,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 191.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,101,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,708,000 after buying an additional 1,379,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,448 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,950,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,639,000 after purchasing an additional 712,400 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of TECK traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,601. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.