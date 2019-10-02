Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,500 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in VMware by 335.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in VMware by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $3,484,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock worth $10,678,437. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,572. The company has a market capitalization of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.09.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

