Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 103.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 27.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 32.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,822. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $86.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.04 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $483,115.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,541.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.