Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,326 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,209,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,085 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $156.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

