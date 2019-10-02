Velan (TSE:VLN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.58

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.58 and traded as low as $6.95. Velan shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 million and a P/E ratio of -21.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Velan (TSE:VLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.31 million during the quarter.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

