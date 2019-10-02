Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) PT Set at $19.00 by Northland Securities

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) has been given a $19.00 price objective by analysts at Northland Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 169,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $549.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 4,178,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $2,243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 133,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12,976.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

