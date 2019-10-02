Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 388.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.47. The company had a trading volume of 288,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,228. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $223.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.8344 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

