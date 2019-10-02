Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 984,504 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,698,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 984,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SLM worth $259,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. 145,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,758,283. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price objective on SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.