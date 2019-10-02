Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.38% of J & J Snack Foods worth $284,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of JJSF traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.36. 3,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,347. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $138.40 and a 52-week high of $196.84. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.36.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 7.84%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

In related news, insider Gerald B. Shreiber sold 25,000 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total transaction of $4,536,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan Fachner sold 7,500 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $1,409,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,219,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,600. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.