Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 802,468 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.59% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $307,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 725,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $71,268,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 51,810 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,058.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,161,113.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,360 shares of company stock valued at $82,651,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Swann set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

MRTX stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,821. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $111.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

