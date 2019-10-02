Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 32,140 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.93% of iRobot worth $255,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRobot by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 36.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,018,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,160 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $401,000.

IRBT stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 316,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.96 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $95.00 price objective on shares of iRobot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $114.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of iRobot from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

