Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.25% of Globus Medical worth $303,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. 222,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,098. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

