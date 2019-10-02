Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $305,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 98,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.21, for a total value of $1,086,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,402.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTM traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,074.94. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,073.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,006.47. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $832.88 and a 1-year high of $1,104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 27.13%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

