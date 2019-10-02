Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 28,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $293,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 967.9% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,195. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

