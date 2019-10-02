Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 14,864 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,964,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $249,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 61.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1,741.3% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Murphy USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. 11,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. Murphy USA Inc has a 12 month low of $69.98 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 1.13%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy USA from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.