US Bancorp DE Sells 3,149 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,945. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.86 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

