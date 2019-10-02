US Bancorp DE Sells 1,900 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,200 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $887,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total value of $783,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,559 shares of company stock worth $4,257,447. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPI traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. 9,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

