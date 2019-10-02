US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 40.3% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 616,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,101,000 after purchasing an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.25. 4,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Swann began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.38.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

