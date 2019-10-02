US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 7,244 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,306,943,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $322,520,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $319,050,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $134,538,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $127,545,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,434,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Barclays began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $52.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.87.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

