US Bancorp DE Purchases 240 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,523. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

