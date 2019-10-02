US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,572 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,106,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,083,000 after buying an additional 197,546 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after buying an additional 334,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.18 target price on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of NYSE FCAU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 79,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.23 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

