US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 268.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 340.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.23 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.91.

Shares of JLL traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.61. 132,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,548. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1 year low of $119.79 and a 1 year high of $173.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

