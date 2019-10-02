US Bancorp DE Acquires Shares of 19,000 First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.17% of First Northwest BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 528.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 7,083.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 133,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Northwest BanCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar purchased 2,000 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $31,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $310,620. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

First Northwest BanCorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.41. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.50. First Northwest BanCorp has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.