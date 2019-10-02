United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.10% of United Therapeutics worth $311,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.85. The company had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,113. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.78 million. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.