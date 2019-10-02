United Services Automobile Association Sells 368,876 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,876 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.26% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 177,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

