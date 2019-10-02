United Services Automobile Association Sells 25,488 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,488 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,681,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.82. The company had a trading volume of 109,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.78 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $691.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

