United Services Automobile Association Sells 10,320 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 778,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.73% of Northwest Bancshares worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth $38,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 33,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

