United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,120 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.45% of Albany International worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,431 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albany International by 29.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $273.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

