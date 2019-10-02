United Services Automobile Association Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.89% of Gentherm worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gentherm by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,463 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Gentherm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Gentherm by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.72. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,137. Gentherm Inc has a 1-year low of $35.63 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THRM shares. Argus cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.