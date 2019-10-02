United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 705,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,590,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,200,000 after buying an additional 137,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 213,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $15.97. 27,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 71.44% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

