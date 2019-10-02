United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 58.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $571.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,441. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $556.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Equinix Inc has a 12 month low of $335.29 and a 12 month high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total value of $1,528,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

