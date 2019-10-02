UBS Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $555.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $543.39. 54,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $531.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.23. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $355.28 and a twelve month high of $554.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

