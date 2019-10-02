UBS Group AG Sells 17,555 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $34,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,323. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $131.15 and a 12-month high of $188.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4476 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

