UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,249,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.92% of Fanhua worth $41,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Fanhua by 4,537.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Fanhua by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fanhua stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. Fanhua Inc has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.13). Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $130.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fanhua Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Fanhua’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FANH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fanhua in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

