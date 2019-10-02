UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 4.87% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $37,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,297,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after acquiring an additional 371,461 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,387,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,857,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,581. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.79 and a quick ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.50.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 4,505.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

